FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday, and Tuesday, December, 25 and 26 2023, and January 1, 2024, as public holidays to mark Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrationsy.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared on Friday, in a statement signed by Peter Egbodo, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

The Minister urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

He added that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity.

Statement reads: “The Federal Government has declared Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th December, 2023 and Monday, January, 1st 2024 as public holidays to mark Christmas and New Year Day celebrations, respectively. ”

“Dr Tunji-Ojo admonished all Citizens to remain focused that, the year 2024 will be a better year with the Renewed Hope agenda of the President. The Minister wishes all Nigerians, especially Christians a happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.”