‘FG Has No Hand In Rivers Crisis’ — Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government is not involved in the present political crisis in Rivers State.

Recall that on Monday, 27 lawmakers in the Rivers House of Assembly defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edison Ehie, Speaker of the Assembly, in an undisclosed location, with only lawmakers loyal to State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, subsequently declared the seats of the defectors vacant.

Speaking after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister said the Federal Government is not partisan in its assessment of the political situation in the State.

According to him, though Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of the State and now the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is involved in the crisis, the government remains neutral in the matter.

“Well, he is a federal cabinet member; he is involved in the situation in the state. That cannot be a federal government position. How can it be the federal government’s position?” he asked.

“The federal government is always interested in the well-being of all the states, and in that direction, the federal government will always align with everyone in Nigeria to make sure that there is peace and tranquillity in all parts of this country.

“But you know that what has happened in Rivers is not a creation of the federal government. It is a political problem that is brewing in the state.

“Of course, the government will ensure that there is peace and stability for all Nigerians, including River state, but you can’t say that this is a creation of the federal government. The federal government never had any hand in creating that problem,” the Minister added.