“FG Will Go After Saboteurs Frustrating Tinubu’s Economic Policies” – Senator Bamidele

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District has revealed that the federal government will clamp down on economic saboteurs who made lives difficult and unbearable for Nigerians next year.

The lawmaker stated that the cabals are doing everything viciously possible to keep the dollar so high against the naira and also make the naira unavailable to Nigerians because they are not comfortable with the policies of the government, such as fuel subsidy removal and unification of the foreign exchange market.

The Senator made this known while speaking with newsmen in Iyin-Ekiti country home in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on Tuesday.

He said: “This administration is also going after saboteurs especially those who are doing everything viciously possible to keep dollar so high against our naira and those who are making naira unavailable. It has gotten to a level where the federal government has to go after the so called saboteurs and punish them. All of these would happen in the new year.

“We know that in the long run, those who are trying to mop up naira and dollar in the street so that prices can go up and those who are speculating are definitely on the watch list of the government and at some point the government would go after them. But beyond that, there is hope on the horizon for Nigerians.”

“There is no doubt that 2024 is going to witness transformation in our economy. I’m pained about circumstances of our people and what they are going through at the moment but I’m more joyous and excited about immediate bright future that is following this because i know that in Nigeria will shall laugh again”,