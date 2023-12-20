Fire Guts 30 Shops In Anambra Market, Destroys Properties Worth N300 Million

Fire has destroyed a section of the popular Nkpor Main market in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the fire occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was gathered that the incident had already destroyed no fewer than 30 shops before the traders mobilised and managed to put it off.

Confirming the horrible development, the Chairman of the market, Chief Paul Okafor, told newsmen in his office that the fire started from a cold room shop and spread to other nearby shops.

He added that over N300 million worth of goods were damaged in the inferno.

The market leader, whose own wine shop was also gutted, said the fire affected shops loaded with paints, curtains, gum, shoe leathers, shoe polish, wines, hot drinks, and thinners, among others.