FIRSTBANK DECEMBERISSAVYBE: Asake Kicks Off 2023 Superstar Concerts, Events

By Bolaji Israel

FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institution, is set to ignite the annual DecemberIssaVybe fun time energy with the sponsorship of heavyweight sensational Nigerian singer, Asake’s super star musical concerts in Abuja and Lagos.

Asake also known as Mr Money, an award-winning singer and the rave of the moment, famed for his monster global Afrobeat hit songs, will be performing in Abuja on Friday, 15th December at Harrow Park.

The Lonely At The Top crooner will be kicking off to a great start in the lineup of super star concerts and events for the month just like FirstBank did in previous years with Davido, Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel.

The concert promises to be an amazing experience for music enthusiasts this December and FirstBank is giving many Nigerians opportunities to win VIP tickets to watch Asake perform in Abuja and the follow up concert in Lagos.

With monster global Afrobeat hit songs like Lonely At the top, Omo Ope, Loaded, Trabaye, Yoga, Terminator, Sunshine, New Religion, I Believe, Bandana, Pallazzo, Amapiano, Awodi, Sunshine, 2.30, Baba God and many more, the energy will be octane.

To participate, all you have to do is follow FirstBank on social media handles, answer questions, and stand a chance to win a VIP ticket and Vybe with Mr. Money.

You can find FirstBank on Facebook as First Bank of Nigeria Limited and on Instagram as @firstbanknigeria.

The anticipation for the concerts is building up, and details on the Lagos show will be announced soon.

Asake is a truly heavyweight Nigerian music phenomenon and songwriter who recently released his album, “Work of Art,” in 2023, to global acceptance. The 14-track album, released on June 16, 2023, hits No 1 in 14 Countries within 24 hours of release and solidified Asake’s status as one of the biggest afrobeats exports from Nigeria. It garnered massive success, with more than one billion streams across prominent digital streaming platforms.

Rollingstone, a popular entertainment news agency, ranked “Work of Art” as the best Nigerian album of 2023 and the second-best African album of 2023, just behind Amaarae’s “Fountain Baby” album.

FirstBank’s sponsorship of Asake’s concerts and the DecemberIssaVybe campaign is aimed at creating an awesome experience for family reunions, bonding, and entertainment during the December festive season. The bank is committed to supporting the arts and entertainment sector in the country, while also providing its customers and social media followers with the opportunity to experience their favourite acts live on stage.

The DecemberIssaVybe campaign also embraces the theme of homecoming, as it recognises Nigerians living in the diaspora who take joy in visiting their home country during the festive season and spending quality time with their families and friends. It aims to make their experience even more memorable by providing access to top-notch entertainment events.

In addition to Asake’s concerts, FirstBank has released a lineup of other star-studded events that their customers and followers can get a chance to attend for free. Some of these include Adekunle Gold’s musical concert, Livewire Concert Night of Queens, Street Souk at Harbour Point, Super Family Fair, A True Christmas Story, Eko Hotel PrideLand Adventures, Duke of Shomolu Productions, Kakadu The Musical, and the Calabar Carnival Festival etc.

Since its inception, FirstBank has consistently brought the biggest stars to the DecemberIssaVybe annual campaign, providing customers with access to the best entertainment from the biggest musical giants on the continent. Over the years, the bank has sponsored shows by renowned artists such as Davido, Burna Boy, Future, Cardi B, and Kizz Daniel.

In 2017, global Afrobeat singer, Davido’s show topped the list of shows sponsored by FirstBank for customers to attend for free. In 2018, it was Burna Boy. In 2019, it was Future and Cardi B.

After Covid-19 came Kizz Daniel, and the list of superstar Nigerian musical icons who’s been a part of the DecemberIssaVybe campaign is endless, year after year.

The year 2022 was particularly memorable, with FirstBank sponsoring events like Culturati, Beeta Arts Festival Abuja, Koffi Tha Guru Unorthodox, Duke of Shomolu Production’s Encore, Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again, and Ufok Iban.

Other activities supported were Christmas in Wonderland, Joromi, The Musical Concert, Osamede, Awo and U by Duke of Shomolu Productions, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert, Asake Live as well as Vibe on the Beach, featuring Nigeria’s musical sensation Big Wiz and many others.

The heights of the campaign included the Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert held on Saturday, December 17th at the Eko Convention Centre, then Asake’s on Friday, December 23rd at the same venue. Vibes on the Beach featuring Big Wiz (Wizkid) on Friday, December 30th at Landmark Beach also added spice to the excitement.