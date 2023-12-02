Five Crew Members Onboard Survive As NAF Helicopter Crashes In Port Harcourt

A helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force, on Friday crashed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

It was gathered that Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesman, confirmed the development in a statement released on Friday, adding that no life was lost after the accident.

Edward said that the helicopter, with the number NAF MI-35P crashed at exactly 7:45 a.m. shortly after it took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

He said: “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) MI-35P helicopter has crashed at Port Harcourt today, December 1, 2023. The unfortunate incident occurred at about 7.45 am shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

”Fortunately, the entire crew of five survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.’

“The Chief of Air Staff is currently en route to Port Harcourt to assess the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew, and give further directives.

“An incident of this nature is yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities.”

Meanwhile, a source who spoke with Punch said: “I was inside my apartment when I heard this thunderous sound at the NAF Base.

“The next thing I saw was a thick flame. I don’t know if there are casualties because I can’t go close to the scene for now. But I heard a blast twice.”