Five Rooms Destroyed As Fire Guts Ikeja Duplex (Video)

Fire gutted a building at number 3, Michael Ogun Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, in the early hours of Friday, December 1, destroying property worth millions of naira.

According to a statement made available by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the fire incident happened around 4:11 am on Friday.

She said that the incident occurred on the upper floor of a duplex building used as a residence.

Adeseye said: “The fire impacted five rooms on the upper floor of the duplex building, along with the household contents. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“An ongoing investigation is being conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.”

