Frank Edoho Addresses Being ‘Fired’ From Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV Show

Celebrity TV host, Frank Edoho, has finally responded to the circulating rumour that he was fired from the popular quiz game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Undoubtedly, he gained notoriety for his flawless hosting of the show that attracted a large audience to the television in the past.

However, it was said that the TV celebrity was fired by the show’s organisers for an unspecified reason.

While speaking in the recent edition of the Bants and Boujee podcast, Frank Edoho revealed this to be false.

According to Frank, he has never been fired from any of his broadcasting jobs.

He recalled how a troll had tried to use it to troll him, and he got wondering if that is the widely shared misconception amongst people that he had been supposedly fired.

Frank Edoho reiterated that he was never fired; rather, the show stopped airing in 2017.

In his words, “I was never fired and as a matter of fact, in all my broadcasting years nobody fired me, you can’t fire me, because I’m not only a presenter, news reader, I’m doing things, I’m a utility guy”

Watch the interview below…

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1738241682351570992?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg