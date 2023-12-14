Fubara: “One Man Can’t Hold Rivers State Hostage”- Ijaw Youths Slam Wike

The Secretary General of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Maobuye Nangi-Obu, has knocked former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, over the ongoing political rift in in the state.

Nangi-Obu, during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, said that Wike cannot come from anywhere to hold the state hostage.

Nangi-Obu said: “There is a court of competence jurisdiction in Port Harcourt, just recently, and that court gave a verdict that Ehi Ogerenye Edisson is the speaker and his faction is the authentic House of Assembly members, whether they are one, two, three or they are 10 that is immaterial, but their number should now form the normal number and by the virtue of that judgement, that only can also be tested in another court competent jurisdiction, if that same court can also give another verdict to say that Edison is no more the speaker and by virtue of that pronouncement, the competent speaker and the authentic speaker of the Rivers state assembly sat with his people and he also declared vacant the other 27.

