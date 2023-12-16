“Funke Akindele Is A ‘Mad’ Woman At Film Making”, My Respect For Her Has Doubled – Yvonne Jegede

Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has narrated her experience of working with her colleague, Funke Akindele, on the recently released movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

Yvonne led this out during an interview on Friday, added that working with Funke on the new movie, took her to a new level of understanding about film making.

She also described Funke as an ‘insane’ filmmaker who perfectly holds every part of the production while on a movie set.

Yvonne noted that she has no plan to emulate Funke Akindele’s feats in the cinemas because it is too capital-intensive, and she doesn’t have that type of money.

She said: “It was a great and awesome experience working on this project. It was something different from what I had been doing, and I loved it.

“When you see her on TV, you would think, oh, she loves to have fun, play around, dance and be goofy. Haaaa! that’s a lie o she’s a mad woman (screamed).

“She’s a very serious person when she’s onset. And I think that made my respect for her go really high. Now, I can’t even call her Funke to her face I have to call her big sis because my respect for her has doubled. She’s an insane filmmaker.