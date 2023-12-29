Funke Akindele Replies Troll Who Advised Her To Remarry

Actress Funke Akindele, has been applauded by netizens following her response to a troll who advised her to remarry.

On X, a user with the handle @ModukpeMugabe recently trolled the actress for not having a husband.

According to the social media user, the movie dirctor and actress needs to consider getting married again as she is getting older.

The troll wrote;

“This year try and remarry, u are getting old.”

In a quick rebuttal, Funke Akindele replied, “Ok wedding planner”.

See their excahge below…

The response from Funke Akindele has attracted some reactions from social media users as many applaud her.

dammyfashionista: “The way some people intrude into the privacy of others is an eyesore. That person should be ashamed.”

chikaeluchie: “Does marriage stop people from Aging, I am asking for my entire kindred ?????”

hesachair: “Her answer burst my head .”