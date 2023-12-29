Funke Akindele Replies Troll Who Advised Her To Remarry

Actress Funke Akindele, has been applauded by netizens following her response to a troll who advised her to remarry.
On X, a user with the handle @ModukpeMugabe recently trolled the actress for not having a husband.
According to the social media user, the movie dirctor and actress needs to consider getting married again as she is getting older.
The troll wrote;
“This year try and remarry, u are getting old.”
In a quick rebuttal, Funke Akindele replied, “Ok wedding planner”.
READ MORE: WizKid Reportedly Acquires Brand New Ferrari SF90
See their excahge below…
The response from Funke Akindele has attracted some reactions from social media users as many applaud her.
dammyfashionista: “The way some people intrude into the privacy of others is an eyesore. That person should be ashamed.”
chikaeluchie: “Does marriage stop people from Aging, I am asking for my entire kindred ?????”
hesachair: “Her answer burst my head .”
lulusmooth: “Marry for what again, did she tell you she need marriage certificate to travel out or for work.”
fabmum_lifestyle: “Wedding planner isonu.”
chubbycheeki: “Some of you act like they didn’t give you home training just because we are on this social media space…… minding your business should be part of home training ozwor!!!”
mizkimoraprecious: “I love her response .”