“Get me a Canadian visa, let’s fight in Canada” - VeryDarkMan accepts Niki Tall's challenge for a boxing match

Internet celebrity VeryDarkMan has agreed to take on Afrobeats musician, DJ, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Niki Tall in a fight.

The Greek-German artist had posted a message online in a video that went viral, pushing VeryDarkMan to fight and requesting that Nigerian singer Portable consent to a rematch in a celebrity boxing bout with Charles Okocha.

Just hours after Niki Tall challenged VeryDarkMan to a celebrity boxing match, VeryDarkMan responded in a video, stating his readiness to fight.

However, he requested a Canadian visa to travel before he can accept the challenge, proposing to wrestle with Niki Tall.

VeryDarkMan’s response to Niki Tall’s request has attracted the attention of many social media users, who have flooded the comment section of the post to react.

”Alright so I’m pretty sure y’all saw that post on Tunde Ednut page, where that barbie person, that Niki Barbie guy was just talking and making a lot of noise, I really pick offense in a lot of things he said especially the part where he said Flavor run from am, I picked offense because you dey talk about Ijele of Africa, and I don’t know why you people think if person get muscle meaning say the person wan fight. I’m gonna do that fight with you my brother, you said something that you have the Nigerian Visa and then you can come and go anytime, bro I’m not gonna fight you in Nigeria, if you want to fight me let’s do it in Canada, make una get me Visa.”

See some reactions below:

@oloriebizak: “Nikki tall is only trying to promote him music we fit call him naija artiste cause he don tey wey d guy don dey do afrobeat.”

@kelvindwoski1: “Wait oooo That 10million wey him call na in Naira Abi Canadian dollars? If na in Naira the nigga no get levels… small money wey small boys dey flex for inside club in one night.”

@EmmanuelJo9255: “Baba go fight am after all if you lose you still win money and make deh assure the Canada visa before you go fight your. Even if for first round you fit give up cos you no be boxer.”

@Alankay87: “War of boxing dey com small small even me too now wan boxing wit anthony joshua bcos dey always tink of bigi tins… LOL.”

@Excel8965: “God bless you with more wisdom, they should increase it to

