“Go And Hug Transformer” – Akeredolu’s Wife Slams Ondo Residents

Betty-Anyanwu, the wife of ailing Governor of Ondo State, has asked residents of the state, particularly people, criticising some of her husband’s policies affecting the people, to “hug an electric transformer.”

The comment came after the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, removed part of the barricades on Oba Adesida road, a subject of public discontent.

She wrote on her social media page on Monday, “I’m an activist. Truth must be told. If e dey pain you, go hug transformer.

“Wall of Jericho, was it for a run? No! For public safety to prevent reckless driving and accidents. Get some sense, people. Cheap popularity.”

READ MORE: “I’m Sorry For The Embarrassment” – Ondo Deputy Gov. Begs Akeredolu

However, one of the aides of the acting Governor who spoke under the condition of anonymity, in his reaction said that the acting governor would rather speak his silence than dignify the office of the First Lady of the state with a response.

The aide said: “We don’t want to dignify the office of the First Lady with any response. Although I’m not authorised to speak but I know the people of the state can judge and pass comments on the decision made by the acting governor.

“More importantly, is how the barricades had been affecting them a few days to Christmas and to ease both vehicular and human movements en route to Oba Oja, that decision had to be taken.

“Whoever thinks it’s for politics can’t also know nor understand better than those plying the routes at this festive period.”