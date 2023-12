Gunmen Attack Residence Of INEC’s REC In Kogi, Destroy Properties (Pictures)

Some yet to be identified gunmen, in the early hours of Friday, December 1, have stormed the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

According to the Commission, in a statement released on its X page, disclosed that the gunmen attacked the residence at 3:30 a.m. on today.

The statement read: “In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.”