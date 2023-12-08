Gunmen Attacks Sunshine Stars Team Bus; Injure Players, Officials

The team bus of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure, Ondo State has been ambushed by gunmen with players and several officials sustaining different degrees of injuries.

The attack was verified by the club’s media officer, Michael Akintunde, in a statement. He stated that it took place on Thursday, December 7, 2023, along the Benin-Ore expressway in Ondo State.

Akintunde claims that the attack took place as the team was travelling to honour matchday 13 of the Nigeria Professional Football League against Benin’s Bendel Insurance.

He stated: “It saddens our hearts to inform Nigerians, especially football lovers that our team was attacked few minutes ago along Benin-Ore Expressway.

“The horrible incident happened to the team as they were on their way to honor an Elite League tie against Insurance of Benin, scheduled for this weekend.

“Our ball boy was shot in the horrible attack.

“Also, our team manager and other club officials including players are seriously injured.”

The Sunshine Stars official noted it took the intervention of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) officers, who rescued and took the injured officials and the individual shot to a nearby hospital.

Akintunde urged Nigerians and football lovers to join them in prayers.

See photo: