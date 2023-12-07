“Gunmen Stole Kogi Governorship Election Petitions From Tribunal Secretary”– Police

The Secretary to the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, David Mike, has told the police that gunmen ran away with the petitions of four political parties challenging the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, in the November 11, 2023 poll.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, SP William Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, reported the details of the attack in Lokoja.

According to him, the documents carted away from Mike include, petitions filed by four (4) Parties: Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) as well as two (2) Record Books/a Bag containing his item.

Police said: “On Monday, 04/12/2023 at about 1820hrs, one Mr David Umar Mike ‘m’ Secretary to Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal along with Labode Apreala (f) Confidential Secretary and Hassimu Adamu Assistant Secretary, came to State Criminal Investigation Department, Kogi State Police Headquarters and reported that on the said date, three of them left their hotel rooms in Lokoja about 1300hrs, heading to their Office at the High Court Complex driving in his (David’s) Peugeot 406 Car.

“That just before the CBN at about 1320hrs, one SUV vehicle which had earlier overtaken him blocked his car with two other SUVs following behind.

“All of them surrounded and blocked him as he attempted to reverse. That he saw about seven hooded men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car, ransacked the car and made away with all the petition documents.”