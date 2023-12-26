“How I Coined My Stage Name With Don Jazzy’s Help” – Ayra Starr

Sensational Afropop singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe shared the origin of her stage name, “Ayra Starr.”

During an interview for Arise TV’s Christmas special, the gifted artist revealed that her label boss, Michael “Don Jazzy” Ajereh, contributed to the choice of name.

The “Sabi” vocalist stated that she came up with the word “Ayra,” which means “woke and open-minded,” and that Jazzy contributed the suffix “Starr.”

Prior to joining with Mavin Records, Ayra Starr disclosed that her stage name was “Oyin,” a moniker taken from her given name, Oyinkansola.

She said;

“There is this Yoruba name called Ira, I wanted people to pronounce it as ‘Aira.’ And I was like the only way they can pronounce it is by spelling it ‘A Y R A.’ So, I was thinking about it and something just told me to go ‘A Y R A.’

And went I did, everything just came together: The meaning of the name, it felt like God was speaking to me. And ‘Starr’ was Don Jazzy’s idea. Ayra means ‘woke and open minded.’ And that’s what I want. I want to be honoured and respected.”