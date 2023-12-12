“I Begged Olamide For Two Years Before He Agreed To Sign Me” – Asake Reveals

Singer, Asake, has revealed that he pleaded with Olamide for over two years prior to being signed to his record label YBNL Nation.

The rapper invited the “Mr Money” crooner to his residence one day and asked if he would want to join his record label.

He said Olamide explained the terms of the agreement to him and advised him to speak with a lawyer, but he was too eager and signed right away.

Speaking in an interview with Hip TV, Asake said,“Before he [Olamide] signed me, I’ve been begging Baddo [Olamide] since 2020 to sign me.

“One day, I got to his house, then he asked me… This part burst my head. This is how he signed me. He said, ‘How are you, Asake?’ I said I’m fine. And he asked me, ‘Would you like to join YBNL?’

“You don’t understand, for somebody you look up to, somebody you respect, somebody you’ve been longing to see, to ask you that question. I told him that I was ready. He said, ‘Go and think about it. Go and look for a lawyer.’ I said, ‘Baba, sign me now now now. I don’t want any lawyer. Because I love the [YBNL] family so much even from afar.”