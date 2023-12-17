“I Break Up With Men When The Affair Is Close To Marriage” – Nollywood Actress, Lolade Okusanya (Video)

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya, has revealed that none of her ex-partners have ever broken up with her in her romantic relationship history.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Lolade disclosed that she always breaks up when the affair is on the verge of marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Debbie Shokoya, the actress said: “Nobody has ever broken up with me, I broke up with all my exes. I’m not proud of it.

“The three relationships were all closed to marriage when I broke up with all of them.

I was scared of marriage at that time. I have never dated a guy that didn’t want to marry me.”