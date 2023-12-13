“I Built This Brand With My Blood” — Toke Makinwa Vows Never To Change Her Surname In Marriage

Toke Makinwa, popular Nigerian media personality, has opened up on why she can never change to her partner’s surname in marriage.

Speaking in a recent podcast, she noted that her name is a brand she has worked hard to build.

The lifestyle entrepreneur, who was once married but got divorced over alleged infidelity, said not changing her name when she got married made things easier for her when they got divorced as she didn’t have to go through the stress of a name reversal.

READ ALSO: “My Parents Died In Fire Outbreak When I Was Little” — Toke Makinwa Reveals

“I kept my last name when I got married. It was supposed to be Toke Makinwa-Ayida but it was only at home that he called me Mrs Ayida.

“I hope that whoever I end up with next would actually love it because Toke Makinwa is staying. I don’t want to hyphenate. But my kids can bear their father’s surname.

“In my marriage, my bank details, my passport, nothing changed. Imagine what I would have gone through trying to change it back when we got divorce. I have built this brand with my blood, sweat and tears.”