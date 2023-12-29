“I Can’t Release The Belt, Challenge Anthony Joshua” – Portable Rejects Charles Okocha’s Rematch Plea

Portable, Nigerian singer-songwriter, has declared that he is not interested in a rematch with Charles Okocha.

This is coming amid Okocha’s videotaped declaration that he was cheated during their boxing battle.

Okocha alleged that Portable removed his boxing gloves in the third round, an action that should have led to immediate disqualification.

He also criticized the referee’s officiating, citing dissatisfaction with the match’s outcome and calling for a rematch.

In response, Portable released multiple videos vehemently opposing Okocha’s demands, refusing to hand over the belt and expressing reluctance to fight him, citing potential misfortune.

Instead of agreeing to a rematch, Portable invited Charles Okocha to challenge Anthony Joshua to a boxing match if he desires one.

“If you want rematch, go and call Anthony Joshua, I’ve defeated you” he said in part.

WATCH VIDEO: