“I Caused The Breakup With My Ex-Wife” – Bolanle Ninalowo Spills

Famous Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has acknowledged that he is to be blamed for the dissolution of his marriage to Bunmi, his estranged wife.

Recall that on September 1st, 2023, father of two, Bolanle Ninalowo announced the end of his 16-year marriage to his spouse on his Instagram page.

In a recent interview, Ninalowo admitted to being “mostly responsible” for his marriage’s breakdown with his wife.

The host asked: “Were you mostly responsible for the breakup between you and your wife?”

Ninalowo replied: “Was I mostly responsible? Oh yes, I am.

“I take responsibility for everything that happens to me. What somebody else does is none of your problems. It is me.”

Bolanle Ninalowo also provided more details about his alleged relationship with Damilola Adegbite, an actress he has been spotted with after his divorce.

With a straight face, the actor stated that he never claimed to have found love again. He stated that all he said was that he liked someone but didn’t know what would happen, but he never expressed love.

