“I Divorced Him In 2022 Without His Signatures” – Jude Ighalo’s Ex-Wife, Sonia Speaks After Finding Love Again

Ex-Wife of Jude Ighalo, Sonia Ighalo is not ready to keep mum on her divorce from her ex-husband, even after finding love again.

Just few hours ago, the estranged wife of the Nigerian footballer unveiled her mystery lover on her Instagram story.

The mother of three shared a photo of herself with her new lover on social media, covering his face with an emoji and gushing about him.

Sonia has now revealed that she broke up with Jude in 2019, got back together in 2021, then ended things without his approval in 2022.

She said that the football player had crawled back to her, and she had agreed to it because of the children.

She claimed that because of his family and the fact that she was travelling back and forth between Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Nigeria with the kids, they kept their relationship quiet.

Sonia stated in her divorce petition that Jude Ighalo withheld their reconciliation from his family out of fear that they would ruin it. She wished her successor goodluck.

In her words: “Separated 2019 Got back 2021 I DIVORCED HIM 2022 (Without his signature). They crawled back again I said OK for the sake of our children. We’ve been doing it lowkey (Despite their foolish display on Ig with different women). I was doing Saudi, Dubai, Naija with the kids to see him But he didn’t want his family to know Cox they would REINFORCE spiritually to separate us – He said. I got TIRED. Since he was scared to let Mama Mama know I’m happily back with my family. I’m like FUCK OFF bro. I no fit break covenant wey I no de there him enter. Good luck to my successor.”

