“I Don’t Believe In God And This ‘Guy’ Watching Everyone” – Seun Kuti

Controversial Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has revealed that he does not believe in God, adding that he does not support people’s perception that the supreme being is watching everyone.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Seun made this known during an interview with HipTv, on Friday.

According to him, there is nothing like ‘God created the world and that he will judge people when they die’.

Seun said: “I don’t believe in God. I don’t believe in the concept of this guy watching everyone and he will judge you when you die.

“I don’t believe in the concept that people believe in God. I don’t believe that there is something responsible for the creation of the world.

“I mean who wants to create this? If someone actually created this, are we supposed to be giving the person credit?