“I Don’t Want To Go Broke; People Don’t Celebrate Failure” – Portable

Popular singer, Portable has dropped some wise words as he reflect on why he is always controversial and seen in furious confrontations with different people.

He was recently featured on the Assorted Podcast, where he discussed his life and career as a public personality and musician.

Portable described the entertainment industry as a warzone where everyone is fighting to make it, and he has to struggle to make it so he doesn’t go broke, because nobody celebrates a failure.

He added that he has come to realize that people listen when you ‘para’ and the more he does that, the better they hear him.

Speaking about his controversial personality and why he is always seen at odds with people, Portable said that he is an entertainer as well as a content creator and as such could always be seen doing a variety of things.

“Inside life, na poverty we dey fight, who wan broke, you want to make it, who wan celebrate failure, the more I para na him dey hear me” he said in part.

See some reactions…

@AdemoyeJohn stated: “Portable is assistant to veryDarkman.”

@Dominiq0001 wrote: “Sure, no one will ever celebrate failure 😨”

@ay_sadiq said: “That’s motivation to hussle

Nobody celebrate failure 🤷🏽‍♂️”

@Nnamdichikee remarked: “He may look or behave razz sometimes, but he’s sound.”

Watch the interview below…

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1738532580411031907?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg