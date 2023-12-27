“I Lost 17 Ambassadorial Deals, One Told Me They Can’t Work With An Abuser” – Phyna Laments

Reality TV personality, Phyna has said that, as a result of making news for the wrong reasons in 2023, she lost seventeen (17) ambassadorial deals.

The reality star has been in most trends in 2023. Aside from her numerous controversies, Phyna gained notoriety for her remarks about abortion, the story of her hair rental, and her altercation with Beauty and Groovy.

During an interview with Doyin on Doyin’s Corner, she disclosed that one of the biggest ambassadorial deals she lost this year informed her that the company couldn’t work with an abuser.

This is coming after the news went around that Phyna slapped her former lover Groovy because he went behind her back to make a deal that was meant to be for both of them.

According to Phyna, most negative narratives from bloggers have affected her very well.

”Two weeks ago I and my manager did a calculation of how many deals I lost from last year till now we counted 17 deals, I’m aware of one very big brand that actually told me their reason for not working with me, they said they can’t work with an abuser” she said in part.

Watch the interview below…