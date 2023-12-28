‘I Lost A Valued Friend, A National Loss’ — Buhari As He Eulogises Akeredolu, Na’Abba

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, the late Governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu who died on Wednesday at the age of 67 passed on following a protracted battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, his media aide, Buhari described Akeredolu as a towering political and legal luminary.

“I have lost a valued friend. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace. My thoughts are with the countless people who are inspired by his leadership in law and politics.

“My condolences to his family,the government and people of Ondo State and to our party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

READ ALSO: “My Brother And Soulmate” – Tinubu Mourns Gov Akeredolu

The ex-President also commiserated with the family of Ghali Na’Abba, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who also died on Wednesday morning.

Buhari described his demise as a national loss.

“His insight into issues and nuanced understanding of politics had few parallels.

“Speaker Na’Abba was at the forefront of the defence of democracy at a time it faced the threat of extinction by powerful forces.

“He leaves us with innumerable memories of his activism in politics. May Allah forgive his wrongs,” Buhari said.