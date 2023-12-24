“I Really Hate My Father” – Emeka Ike’s First Son Says

Emeka Ike’s first son, Michael Ike, has defended his mother while he emphasised on how much he detests his abusive father.

The actor had accused his first wife, Suzanne Emma, of lying about an assault and selling off his properties, among other offences. He claimed that as a result of her acts, he lost both his children and his school, which devastated him.

Suzanne shot back, claiming that Emeka was hostile and had attacked her so violently that it almost paralysed her.

Michael Ike, also shared his sentiments during an interview with Chude, revealing that his father’s behavior was so harsh that he developed a strong dislike for him.

He expressed, “When I met my mum, the first thing I said was I really hate my father.”

Suzanne confirmed this and mentioned that she had to work on her son to correct that negative impression.

