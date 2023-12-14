I Received Death Threats Over Pregnancy Rumours With Future – Tems Spills

Superstar Afrobeats vocalist, Tems, disclosed how people threatened to kill her because they thought she was expecting a child with American rapper, Future.

Recall that rumour circulated on social media that Tems was expecting a child after she was seen with what appeared to be a baby bump.

She had debunked this rumour as false as she stated that she isn’t expecting any child.

A recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, featured the Oscar-nominated diva, she disclosed that she had received criticism on social media for her choice of American rapper Future, who was allegedly the reason behind her reported pregnancy.

Additionally, even though she and Drake had collaborated on the rapper’s Grammy-winning song, “Wait For U,” Tems claimed she had never met the American rapper.

READ MORE: Portable Shows Off Wads Of Cash Made From U.K. Tour

She said:

“When I heard [the rumours] that I was pregnant, I didn’t actually think anybody believed it. I didn’t know it was serious until I started getting messages like death threats, like, ‘How dare you? Of all the people in the world, Future, really?’ And I’ve never met him in my life. So it’s crazy.”

Watch the video below: