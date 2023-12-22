“I Started The Year Broke, But Now Enjoying Double Blessings” – Spyro Opens Up On 2023 Success

Singer, Spyro has revealed the amazing story of how he overcame financial hardships at the beginning of 2023 and received what he refers to as “double blessings.”

The “Who Is Your Guy” crooner showed gratitude, giving God the glory and attributing his accomplishments to his trust in God’s word.

Spyro took to his X account to reminisce on his life-changing year, during which he not only overcame financial difficulties but also gained tremendous achievement.

His tweet alluded to the unusual turn of events that saw him emerge from a difficult situation to a position of riches.

“I started the year broke, and now double blessings everywhere. God will always fulfill his promise,” Spyro wrote.

Spyro made news back in April 2023 for a spectacular display of wealth when he spent millions on two residences.

The artist disclosed the purchases on Instagram, emphasizing his progress from zero to property ownership.

Spyro expressed his gratitude to God in the message, emphasizing the importance of counting blessings.