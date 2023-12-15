“I Survived Prostrate Cancer This Year” — Charly Boy Expresses Gratitude As He Recounts Near Death Experience (Video)

Famous musician and performer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has revealed how he barely managed to survive from the deadly disease, prostrate cancer in 2023.

On his Instagram page, the socialite shared with his followers the near-death encounter.

He was seen in the video in a weak state on the hospital bed with many medical personnel surrounding him.

Narrating in the caption, Charly Boy explained how the deadly disease has taken many innocent lives but he was spared.

READ MORE: “Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Saved Our Marriage” – Jada Smith

In his words;

“Many things bin happen dis year 2023.

The good, the bad and the ugly.

But most importantly, I cheated death for something wey no suppose kill us but has killed many.

Am a Prostate Cancer Survivor ✔️👍🏾

God, am grateful ❤️

I know say dis year remain small but still by his Grace, me and everybody reading dis, shall see 2024 😎🎼🕺💃

Iseee!!”

Many Netizens and well wishers alike have taken to the comments to celebrate his life and freedom from prostrate cancer.

WATCH VIDEO:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C01HeKGNT3o/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==