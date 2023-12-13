“I Tried Not To Be Emotional” – Yinka Ayefele Says As His Triplets Ask Why He Can’t Stand

Veteran Nigerian singer, Yinka Ayefele has evoked strong feelings amongst Nigerians with a video of himself and his triplets.

On his Instagram page, the singer posted a photo of himself and his kids having a great time together. He revealed that his kids always longed for him to be on his feet.

The father of three claimed he tried his best not to be emotional while he explained his predicament to them.

“THEY ALWAYS WANT ME TO STAND UP…AND THEY KEPT ASKING ME WHY EVERY DAY EVEN UP TILL LAST NIGHT…I TRIED HARD NOT TO BE EMOTIONAL..INDEED IT WAS MY TURNING POINT. 12/12/1997. :TO GOD BE THE GLORY.”

A few hours ago, Yinka Ayefele celebrated 25 years of surviving the accident that left him confined to a wheelchair. He was involved in a ghastly car accident on the 12th of December 1997.

He shared throwback pictures of the damaged car via his Instagram page, with a reflecting note on how the accident was a turning point in his life. He expressed gratitude to God, for saving his life.

Adetayo Olufemi said, “Oh my God!!!!!this is time for your turn around in Jesus mighty name”

Kolawole Ajeyemi commented on the post, “This got me emotional”.

