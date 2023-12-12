“I Used To Think Singing Was For Weak People” – Victony

Victony, a Nigerian musician, has shared his reasons for not pursuing a career in music even though he was aware of his vocal prowess.

He stated that he thought singing was only for “weak people,” so rapping was his ideal career.

According to the ‘Soweto’ crooner, he switched from rapping to singing in 2020.

In a recent interview with the Zero Conditions podcast, Victony said, “2020 was when I started doing Afrobeats, and “Soweto” was one of my earliest attempts at The genre.”

In his words, “Honestly, I used to know I could sing but I just refused to. Because I just felt like it was for weak people. I felt like it was an escape for weak people.

“I always loved that rapper energy and I wanted to be a rapper. But when I started singing, I realized that it is just as technical as rapping.”