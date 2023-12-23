“I Walked Into Dubai Hotel And Everyone Started Calling Me ‘Item Seven’ – Toke Makinwa On COP28 Experience

Well-known media personality, Toke Makinwa, recounted an incident that happened at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Online outcry followed Toke’s inclusion in Nigeria’s 1411-member COP28 delegation, with many people questioning her attendance.

In the newest episode of her podcast, ‘TokeMoments,’ the actress stated that she was unconcerned about the online call-out but began taking the backlash seriously when some significant individuals began calling her ‘Item Seven’ at a hotel in Dubai.

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, a guest on the podcast, asked Toke, “How did your attendance at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai go? Did you get into the conversations from the panels?”

Makinwa responded, saying she accomplished everything she set out to do, adding the backlash was one of the top trends of COP28.

READ MORE: “I’ve Been Disappointed Since Ifeanyi Died” – Davido’s Daughter, Imade Laments Father’s Absence

She said, “Yes. I accomplished everything I set out to do with it [COP28]. I was just shocked [by the uproar]. And I think because Dubai is three hours [ahead of Nigeria], I woke up to see the backlash on social media.

“For me, it started feeling serious when important people started calling me. And I think that for me was funny. I walked into this hotel in Dubai where they were a lot of important people, all of them have seen the backlash and they started calling me ‘item seven’ and it was funny. We all just laughed. It was so funny.”