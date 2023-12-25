“I Want Peace To Return To Rivers” – Wike

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he want peace between him and his successor, Siminilayi Fubara.

Wike made this known on Sunday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving and marriage anniversary of the immediate past Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt.

The minister said that he has subjected himself to the peace process initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to give peace a chance in the state.

He said: “Are you people aware that Mr President actually called us privately and told us what to do, he (Fubara) didn’t do it and now Mr President then said okay, the larger house should come and they’re saying he does not have the constitutional right to do that.

“I have subjected myself to the peace process.”

“The money accruing from those oil wells today is not in my pocket but for the interest of the state.

“To show character, when I was here I never went to see the Federal Government. I was the only opposition to the federal government. I challenged them.

“That is how you know people when they say they want to do something and they do it. I’m not a man that you can convince just because of a porridge of yam, no. it is not possible.”