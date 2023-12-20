“I Will Give N5m Reward To Whoever Returns My Pendant” — Mayorkun Tells Calabar Residents

Nigerian musician Mayorkun, also known as Adewale Emmanuel Mayowa, has pledged to award a massive N5 Million to anyone in Calabar, Cross River State, who returns his pendant.

Following his presence in the state at a show, the musician has been searching for his chain, which was taken during his performance.

In a fit of anger, he promised never return to the state but his fellow celebrity, Iyanya, has become involved and helped him find one of the chains.

Only recently, the Governor of the state, H.E Prince Bassey Otu, met with him and promised to reward him for his lost valuables.

Mayorkun still remains on the lookout for his pendant as it is very special to him and promises a 5 Million Naira reward for whoever brings it to him.

