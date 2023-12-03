If Ondo Crisis Persists, There’ll Be No State Budget – Ajulo

Kayode Ajulo, a civil rights activist and constitutional lawyer says if nothing is done to arrest the political saga in Ondo State, the 2024 fiscal year for the State might be affected.

This is as he emphasised that there is no move by the State to present next year’s appropriation bill to the House of Assembly.

He also reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention in the State’s crisis.

While speaking on Silverbird Television’s Inside Politics, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria stressed that constitutional provisions relating to the situation in Ondo State ought to have been activated.

According to the legal practitioner, these provisions relating to the matter must be adhered to in order to fully restore governance in the State.

Recall that the state had for some weeks been in the news over the continued absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the plot to impeach the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Following the imbroglio, Tinubu invited the stakeholders to the Presidential Villa, where resolutions were reached in order to restore peace among the warring factions.

Frowning at one of the resolutions that allegedly led to the setting up of a tripartite committee to administer the affairs of the state and enforce the resolutions reached, he described the process as “unconstitutional.”

He opined that if it is proved that Akeredolu has been incapacitated, Aiyedatiwa should be sworn in as the acting governor without hesitation.

“I urge you all to take a few moments to consider the government and the well-being of the people in Ondo State. Given the current political situation, there is a significant concern that there will be no one available to present the state’s budget.

“The consequence of this could be widespread hunger and poverty, which will have a profound impact on the state’s population,” Ajulo said.

Also speaking on the role of the Judiciary in the ongoing political litigations in the courts, he opined that the judiciary have not done badly in their judgements but there is always room for improvement

He also frowned at the appointment of card carrying members of political parties as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, he stated that where it is established that such appointments were made , it should be reversed immediately for equality and fairness.