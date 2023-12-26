If Tinubu Is Given Another 30 Years, He’ll Offer Nothing Like Buhari – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opined that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the leader that will change Nigeria’s fortune.

According to him, Tinubu might end up like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, adding that they both have nothing to offer.

He noted that this was exactly how Nigerians were told to be patient for eight years while the Buhari administration was busy doing very little or nothing at all.

Bwala said that Tinubu has already spent 31.8 percent of his first term in office and has only succeeded in inflicting more pain and sufferings on Nigerians during this period.

He said the President would not achieve anything even if given thirty years, adding that the 2024 appropriation bill and budget did not inspire confidence.

“When people talk about being patient and waiting, you have to look at the time frame the public officer is expected to execute the work,” Bwala, who was the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, said on Channels TV on Monday.

“The President has just been voted into a term of four years. He is eight months into the term which constitutes 31.8 percent of the total time that he has.

“He has less than 70 percent time in government, when is that going to happen? When President Buhari took over in 2015 it was the same language and we patiently followed and he finished the first term and finished the second term.

“When there is a fundamental problem with policy, time is irrelevant, 30 years it will not work. Most of the economists I’ve listened to have faulted the President’s budget with which he was supposed to deliver the agenda flat-out.

“We want to see deliverables. Nigerians are tired of English, Mathematics, Economics, Science, and Technology. We want to see practical things,” he added.