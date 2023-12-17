“If Wike Defects To APC, He’ll Be Frustrated” – Ex-Reps Member

A former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Bukkuyum/ Gummi federal constituency in Zamfara State, Sani Muhammad Takori has revealed that if Wike defects to the All Progressives Congress, he will be frustrated.

Takori led this out during an interview with newsmen on Saturday, in Gusau, the state capital, noted that when Abdulahi Adamu assumed the role of APC national chairman, he encountered frustration from higher authorities.

He said: “If the 27 State lawmakers later decide to reject godfatherism, then Wike will be on his own”.

“Though the APC leaders are wooing him to defect to the party, even promised to make him the leader of the party in his State, but if he defects, sorry will be his second name.

“If Wike defects to APC, he will meet his equals with different characters; if he is a betrayer, he will see betrayers, and if he is wicked, he will also meet more wicked people than himself.”