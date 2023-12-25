I’ll Assess Tinubu’s Administration After He’s Served For One Year — Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has resolved to withhold any comments or assessments regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration until one year into his tenure in May 2024.

Soyinka clarified that this deliberate delay of one year is a personal policy, allowing the President sufficient time to address any shortcomings.

He made this statement during a courtesy visit to the President, who is currently on holiday in Lagos.

“Well, you know, something you may have noticed about me is that most heads of state, when they take office, I always leave them alone for about the first year, because they need time.

“I know when they come in, they don’t start from ground zero. They often start even lower than ground zero and they have to make up.

“So, I’m adopting the same principle this time. When you see me next year, ask the same question again and listen to my answer,” the Professor explained.

The playwright who called Sunday’s appearance an “embarrassing visit” said he approached the President with a seven-point agenda which he declined to reveal.