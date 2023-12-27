Popular Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has disclosed that she sets boundaries on the kind of movie roles she plays.

Speaking during the latest episode of Pulse’s podcast, Terms and Condition, posted on Tuesday, the veteran actress said that she can only take on a nude role on one condition.

She explained that she would only go nude in a scene if the script justifies the need to do so.

READ MORE: Veteran Actress, Ireti Doyle Opens Up On Crashed Marriage (Video)

Ireti said: “If you expect me to go nude in a scene the script will have to justify it. If it was for sheer sensationalism and clickbait absolutely not.

“But if you’re telling a story of rape or abuse or something and it’s something required I’m sure we can work some middle ground where you can achieve the level of realism that you want.”

The actress also spoke about the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) trend that has dominated the celebrity culture.

She opined that a BBL body is not sustainable for an industry that needs people of all shapes and sizes.

“To say that you want to go into the acting industry and therefore you need to go and do BBL that’s a you problem.