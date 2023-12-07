“I’m 45 years Old, Not 26” — Miss Universe Nigeria Mitchel Ihezue Clarifies

Reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihueze, has responded to the speculation that she is married to a 54-year-old billionaire who has five children from his deceased wife. Ihueze has responded to speculation regarding her age, which has been put at 26.

Current online reports suggest that the beauty queen is on the verge of tying the knot with her partner, identified as Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, a 54-year-old billionaire who serves as the CEO of SNECOU Group Limited and is a former lawmaker in Nigeria under the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

In an effort to dispel rumours circulated by tabloids that she was either 26 or 23 years old, Mitchel took to the internet to provide clarification regarding her age.

Reacting to a post by a blog that claimed that Mitchel Ihueze is 26-year-old, an X user identified as @Emeneks wrote; “She’s not 26 fgs! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ You people should try and be doing research naa.”

Reacting, another X user known as @SANTUSnkemjika stated; “She may have the 26 as her official age while 38 is her unofficial age. Ladies are good in this. Know this and know peace.”

Reacting to the conversation trailing her age, the Miss Universe responded that she is 45-year-old.

READ MORE: Burna Boy Becomes Most Streamed Sub-Saharan African Artiste On YouTube

She wrote; “No dear, I’m 45.”

See below;