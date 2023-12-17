“I’m Aware Of Impact Of Current Economic Crisis On Nigerians” – Tinubu

The Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged the negative impact of the economic crisis facing the citizens of the country.

Tinubu assured that his administration is not folding its hands on the matter but practical steps are being taken to make life better for the citizens.

In an interview with The Nation on Sunday, President Tinubu urged Nigerians not to exploit the situation for abnormal profit.

He said: “As your president, I am deeply aware of the economic crisis’s severe impact on Nigerians, and we are part of a global challenge with the rising costs of living. To help our people, my administration is taking proactive steps.

“Moreover, we urge all Nigerians to be mindful of the current economic situation and avoid exploiting it for abnormal profits.”

“I am steadfast in my belief in the efficacy of our cash transfer initiatives. These initiatives are a crucial part of our strategy to target and provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of our population, especially during the last three months of the year when the prices of basic items typically rise.”

“This is not just about providing temporary support; it’s about strategically delivering assistance when it’s needed most. We continue to work closely with all key stakeholders – including state governments, civil society groups, international partners, and private sector entities like telcos and fintechs – to refine these programmes.”