‘I’m Half Fulani’ – Kizz Daniel Reveals

Popular Afropop artist, Kizz Daniel has shocked Nigerians by revealing he is half of Fulani heritage.

The “Cough” crooner caused a buzz on social media after he took to his Twitter page to make the revelation that he is partly a Fulani man, while also partly a Yoruba man.

“So….I am half Fulani, half Yoruba,” he wrote.

Although kizz Daniel didn’t go into details, breaking down his origin for people to understand, Many social media users have insinuated that his Fulani origin could be from his maternal side.

READ MORE: Billionaire Businessman Dilly Umenyiora Ends 15 Years Marriage With Wife, Fifi Umneyiora

Read some reactions below:

@ola_bode42 wrote: “Idan no Dey move by tribe 😂😂

Oya drop one Hausa song for us 🫵”

@etukudo_jnr said: “Me sef shock”

@SoyoufoundRi said: “That means you’re not Yoruba”

@Ladytaeofficial said: “In Lagos, you’re not classed as Yoruba. 🌚”

See post below:

