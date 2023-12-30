“I’m Not A Fan Of Davido; I’ve Met Him, He Didn’t Greet Me” – Kate Henshaw (Video)

Seasoned actress, Kate Henshaw, stated in an interview that she does not like singer Davido, citing memories of him not greeting her when they met.

She spoke up during an interview with Chude on his podcast, explaining that she liked the singer’s music but did not know him personally.

Kate went on to say that she believes in being respectful and that personality is important since it attracts people.

“I’m not a fan. I like his music but I don’t know him. I’ve met him, he didn’t greet me. And for me, I believe he should be respectful. What you have or don’t have, is okay. I love his music, but for me, personality matters and it draws people closer to you,” Kate Henshaw said.

Regardless of her feelings toward the Afrobeats superstar, the actress did not forget to recognize his good works and acts of charity.

She explained that, despite Davido’s affluence, he has also put in the necessary effort to attain his success.

Watch the interview below…