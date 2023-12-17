‘I’m Now Allergic To Political Activities’ — Ex-APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Announces Retirement From Politics

Abdullahi Adamu, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced his retirement from politics.

According to him, he is beginning to develop an allergy to political activities.

The ex-Chairman disclosed this at the launch of a book titled ‘Progressive Governance, Showcasing The Achievements of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State 2019 – 2023,’ written by Abdullahi Tanimu.

Adamu, who is the first civilian Governor of the State, and served between 1999 and 2007, while speaking on the 230-page book, appreciated the author for his efforts in detailing the Governor’s achievements

According to him, the Governor had consolidated the achievements of his predecessors and improved on them.

He further admonished all the stakeholders and the residents of the State to continue to pray for the Governor and his cabinet members to enable them to take the State to greater heights.

Adamu, who launched 20 copies of the book for N1 million, stated, “I am not only a retiree but I am out of politics. I’m beginning to develop little allergies to political activities now and political speeches. So, forgive me, I will not make any political statement beyond asking for more support for the Governor of the State.

“He needs all your prayers and goodwill to be able to succeed.”

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Aliyu Wadada, in his statement, commended Sule for attracting investors like Dangote, Flour Mills, and Asma Rice, among other companies, to the state.

He said if all the companies that the Governor attracted began operation fully, they would offer employment to thousands of people and boost the revenue of the State.