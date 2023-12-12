“I’m Under Pressure To Socialize And Stay Relevant” – Bella Okagbue

Bbnaija Star, Bella Okagbue, has shared her personal struggles with the constant attention from the public that comes with being a celebrity.

In contrast to how celebrities are usually portrayed, the reality star has revealed a different side of herself.

Bella Okagbue stated that she detested crowds, having her picture taken, and having to put up a front for the public.

She confessed that she hates social interaction and finds it difficult to balance the pressures of staying relevant in the public eye.

Despite rising to fame through BBNaija, Okagbue confessed that the expectations to maintain a public persona clash with her personal preferences.

In her words;

I hate crowds, I hate facing cameras and faking a smile, and I dislike socializing. I don’t have social anxiety disorder cause I don’t care about being judged by others but I hate being watched. Everyone around me wants me to keep making appearances and try to stay relevant but I really do not care. I just want my work to speak for me, be happy and rich. What do I do?”