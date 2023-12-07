IMF’s Economic Projections On Nigeria Always Wrong — Ben Akabueze

Ben Akabueze, the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, says the projections of the Nigerian economy in the last four years by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been a wrong one.

The Director General made the the disclosure on Wednesday as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today when he spoke on the economic projections of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government for 2024.

“In the last four years, IMF has got it wrong about our projections.

“Our actual growth have always beat their projections,” he said.

Tinubu, on November 29, 2023, presented his maiden budget estimates of N27.5trn for the year 2024 to the National Assembly

According to the President, the economy is expected to grow by 3.76%, while “inflation is expected to moderate to 21.4 percent in 2024.”

“Budget deficit is projected at 18 trillion naira in 2024 or 3.88 percent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” the President had stated.

The President’s projection was at variance and “ambitious” to the prediction of IMF earlier in October.

The Washington-based lender had projected that the country’s economy would grow at 3.1% in 2024.

However, the Budget Office DG said IMF’s projections “do not represent the holy grail on economic growth,” adding that the organisation “can’t get it right better than the people who have direct responsibility for managing their individual economies.”

Akabueze said the growth rate projected by the Tinubu government in its maiden budget “doesn’t even yet reflect the ambition of the government”, adding that the incumbent administration “wants to double the GDP before the end of the first term.”

He maintained that the 2024 budget estimates awaiting approval at the National Assembly was “way too small” to Nigeria’s need but the government had to cut its coat according to its cloth.