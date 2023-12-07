Influencer, Salo Overjoyed As Asake Gifts Him N3M

Oloba Salo, a well-known influencer, was ecstatic to receive a 3 million naira gift from famous singer Asake for hyping him.

This is coming just some days after Afrobeats musician, Wizkid also gifted GOE 20 million naira for doing same.

Apparently, the two notable personalities met at an event, and the content creator tried his luck at also hyping Asake.

He shared a screenshot of the alert he received from Asake, showing the sum of 3 million naira.

Read some reactions below:

ikechukwu_victoria_ wrote: “I love the unity among the yorubas of recent,…..Big love”

chi_murphy5 wrote: “Big Wizy Italawa GY Pupsy don give una another name ( meter)”

kuwait_official said: “Meter just dey fly anyhow this days ooo I pray make e fly reach everybody side abeg”

me_vs_me__girl said: “This December na meters full am God where my own meter”

minky_realty wrote: “Who I go hype ?”

