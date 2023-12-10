Insecurity: DSS To Deploy Personnel-Produced Weapons – DG Bichi

Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has announced that the agency is set to start using weapons manufactured by its personnel.

This strategic response to Nigeria’s security challenges, he said, aims to enhance the agency’s operational effectiveness while contributing to the country’s self-sufficiency in defense capabilities.

Bichi disclosed this on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16, which was held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“We shall soon start deploying assets and platforms we’ve produced ourselves, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

“We are producing our own weapons and, by the grace of God, when we achieve this, we will save our country from the financial burden of importing such weapons,” he said.

During his address, Bichi also reflected on the success of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) under the leadership of Ayodele Adeleke, commending his dedication and professionalism.

“I remember when I appointed Mr. Adeleke as the commander of this institute. Today, anyone who visits this institute can attest to the success we have achieved,” he said.

According to the Director General, the DSS will continue to support the institute in its mission to impart knowledge that will enhance security in the country.

He emphasized that the top echelon of the DSS is also committed to motivating its staff, focusing on research and development, and providing proactive intelligence to other security agencies.

“I assure other security agencies that the DSS will continue to provide proactive intelligence to drive operations,” Bichi added.